A man accused of stealing tools and other items from a house under construction in east Athens is facing a burglary charge, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Investigator Jarrod Smith arrested Nathan Len Adams, 36, of 14600 Elk River Mills Road, on a charge of third-degree burglary Tuesday.
Johnson said Adams entered the home in the 24000 block of Grovehill Lane, located south of Bethel Cemetery, and took the items valued at $2,150.
Adams was booked at the Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon, a jailer said. Bail is set at $2,500, the jailer said.
Although investigators have recovered most of the missing property, the investigation will continue, the chief said.
