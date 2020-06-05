An Athens man has been identified as one of the seven victims killed in what authorities believe was a targeted shooting late Thursday night in Morgan County.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11:23 p.m. about gunshots in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs, about 18 miles east of Decatur. They arrived to find a house on fire, according to The News Courier's news partners WAFF-48, then, after putting the fire out, found seven adults — four male, three female — dead inside the home.
MCSO Spokesperson Mike Swafford said they were still working to identify and notify the families of five of the victims Friday afternoon, but he was able to confirm 31-year-old Jeramy Wade Roberts of Athens and 18-year-old William Zane Hodges of Somerville were among those found. A dog was also shot and killed in the attack.
"This is a big scene, and it is horrific in scope," Swafford told media outlets during a press conference Friday afternoon. "From the district attorney to the coroner to the sheriff, no one can remember anything like this in Morgan County."
WAFF-48 reported neighbors said they heard gunshots over the course of an hour. Swafford said the FBI and Madison County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.
"It's a large scene, so anything around the house or in the house could potentially give evidence," he said, adding two vehicles were taken from the property for processing.
Swafford did not share the weapons used or how many suspects may have been involved, though for the suspects, he had the following message: "Don't go far. We're right behind you."
He said neighbors have been excellent at helping authorities as they process the scene and that there is no immediate threat to the area. Authorities believe it was an isolated but not random incident.
"We want to stress that if you keep up with Morgan County Sheriff's Office, we're going to communicate," Swafford said. "... Your safety is our No. 1 concern in everything we deal with."
Swafford did not say whether there were drugs in the home when the shooting occurred. He did, however, share the history of calls received about the location this year, which included a domestic disturbance, three overdoses or poisonings, a criminal trespassing, an unauthorized use of a vehicle and an attempt to locate a lost individual. Swafford said deputies were most recently at the residence May 30 to follow up on the attempt-to-locate call.
