An Athens man was arrested and charged Sunday with the rape of an estranged girlfriend, who called 911 in the middle of the attack, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said dispatchers could hear evidence of the victim being raped during the 911 call. When deputies responded to the scene, they detained 59-year-old Mark Anthony Craig.
The victim "told investigators that Craig woke her up and demanded that she have sex with him or leave," Young said. "She said she began to leave, and Craig then punched her and started choking her, then forcibly began raping her."
Young said the victim told investigators Craig stopped and demanded she get out after realizing she had called 911. She drove down the road to wait for deputies and was later taken to a local hospital to be checked by nurses, Young said.
Craig is charged with first-degree rape. He was taken to the Limestone County Jail, then released Monday on $65,000 bond.
