An Athens man was arrested Tuesday after friends of a 15-year-old told her mother she was being solicited for illicit photos on Snapchat.
Deputies took a report Nov. 7 from the victim's mother, who told them she had been notified of suspicious contact between her daughter and an older man on social media. Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said the mother visited the Sheriff's Office Tuesday to show investigators she had since obtained access to her daughter's phone.
On the phone were sexually explicit conversations between her 15-year-old daughter and 46-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., who made several requests for illicit photos of the child. Williams was arrested that day on one count of electronic solicitation of a child and an unrelated grand jury indictment on three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft.
Williams remained in the Limestone County Jail Thursday with bail set at $62,500. Young said the investigation remains open and additional charges are possible.
"Parents are strongly encouraged to limit and closely monitor the social media interactions of their children," Young said. "Unfortunately, there are many ways potential predators can access children through social media. Restricting and monitoring access is the most effective protection parents can provide."
