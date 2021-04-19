An Athens man was arrested Friday after an investigation into allegations that he abused a young relative, records show.
Torey Devonte Brooks, 22, of 100 block Sanderfer Road, is accused of abusing the child between Jan. 1 and March 7, according to the complaint filed Friday in Limestone County District Court. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the case was investigated by Lt. Brett Constable, who obtained the warrant for Brooks' arrest.
Johnson said the victim in the case was under the age of 12. Brooks faces one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
After his arrest, Brooks was booked at APD and transferred to the Limestone County Detention Center, where he remained Monday without bail.
