An Athens man arrested for masturbating in the CVS parking lot in 2018 was arrested again Thursday on a new charge of indecent exposure, records show.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the incident occurred last week. The victim reported someone exposing his genitals and identified the exposer as 61-year-old Jeffery Alan Crawford of 951 E. Hobbs St. Crawford was free on $1,000 bond after being arrested on a separate charge of indecent exposure in 2018.
In that case, a woman accused Crawford of parking his car next to hers in the Athens CVS parking lot on Dec. 3, 2018, then masturbating while watching her and her three daughters, each of whom was under age 15 at the time. According to court records, the woman took a photo of the vehicle's license plate as Crawford drove away and later picked him out of a lineup.
The case was moved from Athens Municipal Court to Limestone County Circuit Court in September 2019. Crawford was scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 15, 2019, at which point he pleaded not guilty to the charge. A trial date has not been set.
Indecent exposure is a Class A misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to a year in jail and up to a $6,000 fine. However, third or subsequent convictions are considered Class C felonies, which are punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
