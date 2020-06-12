A pipe bomb found in a ditch on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road has led to the arrest of an Athens man in possession of a second explosive device, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO Spokesperson Stephen Young said investigators received information Thursday about a possible explosive device in a ditch on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Assisted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Hazardous Device Team, they arrived at the location and found a live pipe bomb.
Young said probable cause led to a search warrant for the home of 33-year-old Rex Daniel Carter in the 13000 block of L&M Acres Drive. There, "investigators found another improvised explosive device along with materials used for manufacturing such devices," Young said.
Carter is charged with possession/distribution of a destructive device intended to cause injury or destruction. He remained Friday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Federal charges may be pending. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call 256-232-0111.
Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road is about 15 miles long, running from the Ripley community to the Limestone-Madison county line. LCSO did not specify in which area of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road the pipe bomb was found.
