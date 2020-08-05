A traffic stop in Morgan County resulted in an Athens man being charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit searched a Toyota Tundra during a traffic stop Monday after the driver failed to yield, MCSO public information officer Mike Swafford said. He said the driver eventually stopped at a Dollar General in Flint, south of Decatur.
Agents found magnetized boxes in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with a handgun, Swafford said. He said agents found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine "and a quantity of heroin" inside the boxes.
Jamie Elisha Smith, 33, was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin), records show.
Smith was booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond for trafficking in methamphetamine was set at $250,000, but Smith remained in the jail Wednesday pending bond revocation on previous charges of trafficking methamphetamine and attempting to flee and elude, Swafford said.
Those charges stemmed from an incident two weeks ago, when "Smith fled and (led) agents on a high-speed chase that ended in Cullman County,” Swafford said, adding MCDEU agents witnessed Smith throwing items from the vehicle during the chase.
