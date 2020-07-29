An Athens man remains behind bars in the Limestone County Jail this week on nearly 100 charges, including sodomy and production of child porn, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Records show 22-year-old Jeremy Michael Lee Powell was arrested July 24 by Investigator Kristin King on two counts of first-degree sodomy. Public Information Officer Stephen Young said the sheriff's office had received a report that Powell "was engaging in sexual contact" with two female victims under the age of 10.
After his arrest, a search of Powell's personal property revealed 47 images of child pornography, leading to an additional charge per image and 47 counts of production of child pornography, Young said.
Jail records show bail has been set at $335,000. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.