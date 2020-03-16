An Athens man was arrested Saturday on a warrant for burglary after allegedly taking items from a shed on Pryor Street.
Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, is charged with third-degree burglary, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. The items were taken from the 1100 block of West Pryor Street.
Johnson said Investigator Jarod Smith handled the case and obtained a warrant for Roberts arrest.
“He took a set of hedge trimmers, a socket set, battery cables, a jacket and pruning shears,” Johnson said.
Roberts was transported to the Limestone County Jail.
