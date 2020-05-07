An Athens man was arrested Wednesday for shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Michael Anthony Rainey Jr., 21, of Athens was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon and charged with shooting into a vehicle that his ex-girlfriend was driving, Johnson said.
The shooting occurred on the corner of Hines Street and U.S. 72.
No one was injured in the shooting; however, there were several holes in the vehicle, Johnson said.
Rainey was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.