An Athens man was arrested Wednesday for shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.

Michael Anthony Rainey Jr., 21, of Athens was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon and charged with shooting into a vehicle that his ex-girlfriend was driving, Johnson said.

The shooting occurred on the corner of Hines Street and U.S. 72.

No one was injured in the shooting; however, there were several holes in the vehicle, Johnson said.

Rainey was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

