An Athens man was arrested Tuesday on assault charges after allegedly shooting another man at a home in Decatur.
Irene Cardenas Martinez, public information liaison for the Decatur Police Department, said Roymone Leandre Davis, 34, was charged with first-degree assault. Davis was identified as a suspect during the investigation of a shooting July 13 in the 600 block of 11th Avenue Northwest in Decatur.
Officers had arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, Martinez said. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated and remained in stable condition, according to reports.
Davis remained Tuesday afternoon in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bail set at $60,000.
