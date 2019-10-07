An Athens man accused of standing naked in his front yard while washing a mirror has been charged with public lewdness, court records show.
Mack Samuel Stokes, 48, of 14964 Chris Way, Lot 24, was arrested Friday on the charge after someone reported the alleged incident on Sept. 28, records show.
Stokes remains in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $500.
His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 before Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins.
