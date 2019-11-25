An Athens man accused of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend and trying to put sugar in the gas tanks of her and her husband's vehicles is facing multiple charges, records show.
Chadwick Ladon Turner, 37, of 11371 Cowford Road, was arrested on the following charges Friday: first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree domestic violence, second-degree burglary, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and public intoxication. Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Durden obtained the warrant and made the arrest Friday. Turner remained in the Limestone County Jail on Monday with bail set at $20,000 cash.
During his initial appearance Friday in Limestone County Circuit Court, Turner requested a court-appointed attorney.
The case
Limestone deputies were dispatched to a home in the 14000 block of Grover Drive about 1 a.m. Sunday after someone there called 911 to report a burglary, records show.
Upon arrival, deputies found Turner standing in the victim's driveway pouring sugar in the tank of a vehicle, records show. Turner attempted to flee on foot, but after a pursuit, he was taken into custody. Investigators were called to the scene.
They discovered the victim had previously dated Turner, but she later married someone else. According to the complaint filed by Durden, Turner had unlawfully entered the home though a window.
When the victim awoke, she tried to grab her cellphone to call 911. However, Turner took her cellphone and the cellphones of the other people present in the house, preventing them from from calling for help.
While the victim fled outdoors, her husband ran to a neighbor's home and called 911, according to the complaint. The victim tried to get inside her vehicle, but Turner tackled her and took her keys.
He then ripped the victim's clothing off, "forcing sexual abuse upon the victim," according to the complaint. At some point, the victim was able to free herself from Turner and strike him with her child's scooter. Turner then fled in his vehicle but returned to the victim's home with the sugar to damage the victims' vehicles, according to the complaint.
