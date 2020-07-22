An Athens man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges involving sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
According to police records, 18-year-old Timothy Mayberry Jr. is charged with second-degree rape (statutory rape) and production, possession and dissemination of child pornography.
“The arrest occurred following a report of rape in which the 12-year old girl was reportedly engaged in intercourse with Mayberry at her residence in Limestone County,” said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
According to Young, investigators discovered Mayberry had filmed an assault. Young could not verify whether it was the rape Mayberry recorded or a separate act.
He has also been charged with third-degree criminal mischief for a separate, unrelated incident in which he damaged the windshield, side window and roof of a woman's vehicle.
Mayberry is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail with no bail set. Young said the investigation remains open.
