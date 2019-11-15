An Athens man accused of breaking into a Decatur home, assaulting the occupants and driving away in their SUV is facing assault and burglary charges, according to a press release from Decatur police.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Essex Drive Southwest on Wednesday for a burglary in progress. After arriving, officers determined the suspect had entered the home and, after a disturbance, left in a 2017 Honda CR-V with license plate HBN846.
The residents of the home were injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of severe but not life-threatening injuries, the release said. The victims were still hospitalized Thursday in stable condition.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Warren Andrew Bennett Jr. He was later arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges. The SUV has not been recovered.
Bennett was to be extradited for his warrants, which include two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree burglary.
