An Athens man who was arrested on drug charges in May now faces an additional 63 charges — possession of child pornography, human trafficking, incest and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.
Public Information Officer Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said 59-year-old Grady Paul Gaston III was arrested Wednesday at his home on Squire Run in Athens following the execution of a search warrant. The warrant was part of a "lengthy narcotics/human trafficking investigation," Young said.
Gaston is charged with 60 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of first-degree human trafficking, one count of incest and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has not been set.
The investigation had also resulted in Grady's arrest in May. At that time, Grady was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Young. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on an $11,000 bond.
Young said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
