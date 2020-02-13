An Athens man is facing multiple sex charges for asking students who were waiting for an Athens Intermediate School bus to have sexual contact with him, an official said Thursday.
Noah David Roberts, 20, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of directing a child to engage in sexual contact, which are felonies. He remained in the Limestone County Jail on Thursday afternoon. Bail has not been set.
Several students were waiting on a bus Wednesday afternoon when a man, later identified as Roberts, drove up and asked them to have sexual contact with him, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
Police identified four victims ranging in age from 10 to 11, three of whom have been interviewed, Johnson said. The fourth victim will be interviewed soon, the chief said.
"None of the children had physical contact with Roberts," Johnson said.
When the students arrived at school on the bus, they notified the staff, and staff members promptly notified parents and the Police Department, he said.
"The school's attention and prompt notification of the Police Department greatly assisted in the development of a suspect," Johnson said.
On Wednesday night, Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell, Investigator Jarrod Smith and Capt. Trevor Harris arrested Roberts on the charges. He was booked at the Police Department, then transferred to the county jail.
"Our department is being assisted in the investigation by the Athens-Limestone Child Advocacy Center and (Limestone County) District Attorney Brian Jones," Johnson said. "This investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible. I’m unable to make any further comments on this case at this time."
