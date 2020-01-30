An Athens man accused of murdering another man during a botched robbery in 2017 has been found guilty of felony murder and will be sentenced at a later date.
Marty Gene Stafford II, of 21940 E. Bean Road, went on trial Monday in Limestone County Circuit Court in Athens. He was accused in the July 25 fatal shooting of Brenton C. Gatlin, 27, of Athens.
The 12-person jury found him guilty of felony murder after a three-day trial, said District Attorney Brian Jones.
"He's facing 20 to 99 years in state prison," Jones said today. "The judge has not set a sentencing date."
Stafford had been indicted on charges of felony murder, reckless murder and first-degree robbery. Jurors opted for felony murder.
Two others who are facing the same charges in the same fatal robbery — Terry Dale Amerson and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert — will be tried later.
Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise, who presided over the trial, will set a date for sentencing Stafford soon, Jones said.
Attorneys, Dan Totten and Michael Sizemore represented Stafford.
The case
Athens police responded to Lambert's home at 712 Horton St. shortly before 10 p.m. July 25. They found Gatlin inside with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he later died.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time Gatlin was acquainted with the suspects, and police believed he was shot while being robbed.
