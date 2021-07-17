An Athens man was identified as the victim of a fatal wreck on Menefee Road.
Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Mark Douglas Adams, 66, was fatally injured when the 1996 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating struck a 2013 Honda Accord.
Bailey said the driver of the Honda failed to yield the right-of-way.
Adams was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.
ALEA troopers are investigating the two-vehicle wreck, which occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m. Friday.
