A Limestone County grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Athens man in the murder of his mother, records show.
Sean Kevin Sutton, 48, is accused of using blunt-force trauma to kill 79-year-old Emma Sutton in her apartment on North Malone Street in Athens. Her body was found in the home by a relative on Nov. 21, 2018.
Athens police officers found Sean Kevin Sutton several blocks away about 25 minutes after the body was found and arrested him. Records indicate Sutton has remained in the Limestone County Jail since his arrest.
Bail is set at $250,000.
Indiana prison time
Records show Sutton was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of an Indiana teenager. A November 1997 article from The Times of Northwest Indiana reports then-26-year-old Sutton shot a 19-year-old twice in January 1997.
The teenager was hit in the spine and paralyzed from the waist down. After four hours of deliberations, the jury found Sutton guilty on Oct. 22, 1997. It is unclear when Sutton was released from prison, but records show the earliest possible date was April 20, 2011.
Multiple sources told The News Courier that Sutton spent time in Colorado before coming to North Alabama. He was not listed on the application or lease for his mother's apartment, but neighbors said he moved in with her in June 2018.
