A two-vehicle crash involving a drunk driver over the weekend has claimed the life of an Athens man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20,
“James Ben Crowley, 53, was fatally injured when the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Amanda Leann Asuncion, 37, of Meridianville,” ALEA said in a release.
Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA said Asuncion was not injured but was arrested at the scene for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Limestone County Jail.
“The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 362 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of Tanner, in Limestone County,” ALEA said. “Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”
