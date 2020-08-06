One of three individuals involved in a botched robbery that left a man dead was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Marty Gene Stafford II of Athens was found guilty of felony murder in the July 2017 shooting of 27-year-old Brenton C. Gatlin, also of Athens. Athens Police said at the time of the shooting that Stafford and two others — Terry Dale Amerson and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert — were in the process of stealing cash from Gatlin when he was shot at Lambert's home on Horton Street.
A jury trial for Stafford took place in January, but sentencing was postponed until Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are extremely pleased with the sentence handed out today by Judge (Chadwick) Wise," Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said after the sentencing. "I hope that this outcome gives Brenton Gatlin's family a measure of solace while the remaining cases are pending."
Amerson and Lambert, like Stafford, were each indicted on charges of reckless murder, felony murder and first-degree robbery. Jones said they will be among the first cases tried once the state Supreme Court allows jury selections to resume.
