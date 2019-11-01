A federal judge has sentenced an Athens man to serve in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a press release said.
Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 28, was sentenced to 57 months by U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor. Turner is accused of shooting someone after a verbal argument.
The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
The case was adopted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama as part of their Prosecutor-to-Prosecutor Program, or P3, wherein local district attorney’s offices submit cases for review and prosecution for federal rather than state offenses.
“This felon has been a suspect or charged in other violent crimes where witness and victim cooperation too often waned, making state prosecution nearly impossible,” Town said. “This is why the (collaboration) formed by local, state, and federal law enforcement and prosecutors is moving the needle to reduce violent crime.”
Watson credited the combined efforts of the ATF, Athens Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office for “the removal of the criminal element.”
Turner has a lengthy criminal history in Limestone County. Previous charges include assault, first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.