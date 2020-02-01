Plans for a downtown Athens brewery appear to have reached the end of the line after the property owner failed to renovate the building within the city's timeline, records show.
The owner of the property, William "Tom" Newton of Athens, hoped to build Locomotive Brewing Co. at the northwest corner of Hobbs and Monroe streets near the L&N Railroad tracks. It is the former E.T. Gray & Sons building.
However, Newton was recently told the city plans to demolish the building unless he can show cause for why it shouldn't. The city was ready to raze the dilapidated building in 2015 but refrained to allow renovations, which have not been completed.
"It's disappointing, I'll say that," Newton said. "It's too bad that is their stance. We were just trying to do something good when we first started this. It takes time sometimes, and the city is not willing to work with us with the time, and that is unfortunate. We're trying to deal with it, but that's where we are."
In a post on the proposed brewing company's Facebook page, Locomotive Brewing Company, Newton's wife, Melanie, said there would be no Locomotive Brewing Company in Athens, at least not by the Newtons. She criticized the city, particularly the mayor, for the move to demolish the building. Newton is a former director of Athens Main Street.
The city's stance
City officials believe plenty of time has elapsed, and the building is still unsafe.
In a Jan. 15 letter to William Newton and Bank Independent, which also has an interest in the property, Athens Building Inspector Erik Waddell said the Public Works Department had hired a contractor to demolish the building.
He told Newton and a Bank Independent representative they could appear at the City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 24, to make a statement or present materials showing cause why the structure should not be demolished.
Waddell said if the council votes to raze the building, demolition costs would be assessed against the property in accordance with state law.
2015
Waddell detailed the history of the property in his letter to Newton and the bank. He said Public Works reviewed the structure in 2015 and determined it was unsafe. A public hearing was held Sept. 14 that year, and the City Council ordered it demolished. The owner at the time, N. Van Trent, did not appeal the decision, and his time to appeal expired Sept. 24, 2015.
However, Trent asked the city for some additional time to demolish the building himself. Public Works, in an effort to work with Trent, allowed him some time to do so. In the meantime, the city began seeking demolition bids.
At the same time, Trent made various attempts to sell the building, Waddell said in the letter.
2016
In 2016, the city obtained an environmental report to assess whether asbestos or any other hazardous materials were present in the building, which would need to be remediated prior to demolition, Waddell said. The report indicated no remediation was needed.
At this time, Trent said he was going to demolish the structure and had a contract in place to do so. Public Works gave him more time to complete that task, Waddell said.
Trent's demolition crew demolished the rear of the structure but left standing the older portion fronting Hobbs Street.
2017
In 2017, Newton considered buying the property from Trent in order to rehabilitate it and create the brewery. The two men asked the city how they could accomplish this in light of the council's pending action. On April 18 that year, Public Works told the men in a letter the city's main concern was to see the unsafe condition remedied. The city said if the $1,045 spent for the environmental report was paid to the city, the city would suspend its efforts to demolish the structure as long as the structure was secured, as long as they submitted a renovation plan that would remedy the unsafe conditions and as long as the new owner began the renovations and moved "steadily to completion."
The next day, Newton presented a plan of action to Public Works to complete structural restoration of the rest of the building, including adding a new roof and securing the walls, within six to eight months. The city received $1,045 for the environmental report, Newton bought the property May 3, and the structure was boarded up.
2018
However, renovations never progressed, and the building was still unsafe, Waddell said.
On Feb. 7, 2018, at the request of a Bank Independent representative, city building inspector Bert Bradford issued another letter to Newton and to the bank. The letter said the city would not move to abate the unsafe structure as long as Newton did the following:
• Presented an updated plan of action within 30 days to Public Works that detailed his plans to renovate and rehabilitate the structure in a manner that would remedy its unsafe condition; and
• Start the renovations and rehabilitation work within 90 days and continue to move steadily toward completing the work.
Bradford said Public Works would continue to evaluate the renovations as construction progressed. When the department saw the structure was no longer unsafe, the city would release the finding of public nuisance, the order to remedy and the notice of legal action, and notify Newton and the bank.
After receipt of the letter, Newton told Bradford the restoration work had been planned and was commencing, which would remedy the building's unsafe condition. Based on that, Public Works held off demolition.
In late summer that year, Newton had the metal tin roof removed from the building, which suggested work was beginning, Waddell said. However, the action left the deteriorating subroofing in place, and it did not address any other structural issue. Months passed with no activity, Waddell said.
2019
In 2019, Bradford reminded Newton the demolition order remained in place. Newton told Bradford at this time he planned to demolish the building, and Bradford sent him a list of possible demolition contractors, Waddell said. However, Newton later advised Bradford he planned to restore the property.
Months passed with no further activity at the site, Waddell said. Meanwhile, the structure continued to deteriorate, and the roof was falling in, he said.
Around this time, Bradford was appointed director of the city's Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Department, and Waddell assumed his duties with respect to Newton's property and other unsafe structures in the city.
At some point, the mayor directed Waddell to take action with respect to Newton's property. Waddell notified Newton he planned to update the City Council at the Feb. 24, 2020, meeting on the actions taken on the property since 2015. He said he would also present to the council a resolution that would confirm the structure would be demolished and direct Public Works to enter into an agreement with a contractor to demolish it.
In the letter, Waddell also told Newton and the bank they could appear at the Feb. 24 meeting to show why the building should not be razed by the city.
Commented
