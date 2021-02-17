Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.
Laura Naves, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Athens with Dr. Rick Craft and Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Sa…
J. Guadalupe Valberde-Pompa, 52, of Harvest, Alabama, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home chapel. Visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.