Voters in Athens cast their ballots today in the Athens mayoral race, with District 4 voters also getting to choose their new representative on the Athens City Council.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. today. Click the link at the bottom, "Athens Municipal Elections Results 2020," to follow along as results are announced in City Hall. Additional coverage, including Ardmore election results, will be available in tomorrow's print edition of The News Courier and online at enewscourier.com.
