An Athens man convicted of murder Wednesday in Limestone County will be sentenced 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise's courtroom, records show.
A 12-person jury convicted Marty Gene Stafford II, 30, of 21940 E. Bean Road, of felony murder following a three-day trial that began Monday in Limestone County Circuit Court.
Stafford was accused in the July 25, 2017, fatal shooting of Brenton C. Gatlin, 27, of Athens. Authorities say Gatlin was killed in a botched robbery attempt.
The victim's wife, Jessica Gatlin, said after the trial she was satisfied with the verdict, but it didn't make her feel better.
She said although she felt justice was served, it didn't "bring back the love of her life."
Stafford faces 20 to 99 years in state prison, Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones told The News Courier on Thursday. Two others charged in the same fatal robbery — Terry Dale Amerson and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert — will be tried later.
The Gatlin family was already in crisis when they learned Brenton had been murdered on July 25, said Jessica's mother, Pam Cagle. In the weeks prior, the couple's oldest daughter, 5-year-old Addie Brooke Gatlin, was diagnosed with brain cancer for a third time. She was scheduled to be at Vanderbilt Hospital the morning after the murder to have a mold of her head made so doctors could begin radiation.
Jones and Chief Deputy District Attorney James Ayers Jr. prosecuted the case. Stafford retained attorney Harlan Mitchell of Athens to represent him.
Stafford was initially arrested on a charge of capital murder/robbery, but a Limestone County grand jury formally charged him with reckless murder, felony murder and first-degree robbery.
During deliberations at the courthouse late Wednesday, the jury found Stafford guilty of murder but not robbery, records show.
The case
Athens police responded to Lambert's home at 712 Horton St. shortly before 10 p.m. July 25. They found Gatlin inside with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he later died.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time Gatlin was acquainted with the suspects.
