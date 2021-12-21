Unemployment rates for Athens and Limestone County remained low for the month of November.
According to figures released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday, Dec. 17, the city of Athens remained at a record-low 1.7% in November, the lowest rate of any major city in Alabama.
“I think it shows what a great, progressive community we have that I'm so proud of,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “I hope we can continue to bring in good projects, both industrial and retail, and keep people employed. Athens is a great place to work, worship, play and raise a family.”
Limestone County posted a 2.2% rate for November, up slightly from the 1.9% figure recorded in October. By comparison, the city and county posted a 2.5% rate in November 2020.
The state of Alabama ranks 12th in the nation with a 3.1% November unemployment rate, unchanged from the month prior but well below the 4.7% seen this time last year.
By comparison, Nebraska is the lowest at 1.8%, and California is highest at 6.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Alabama is continuing to hold steady in regard to unemployment,” state Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We’re fortunate to not see large shifts in these numbers, even as other economic factors continue to experience pandemic related volatility. In November, more people joined the labor force, more people started working, and yet again, we recorded a new record high jobs count for 2021.”
According to a release from ADOL, the civilian labor force increased by 6,474 in November, and the number of those counted as employed rose 5,661 to 2,149,935. November’s rate represents 68,673 unemployed persons, compared to 67,860 in October and 105,558 in November 2020.
Locally, Athens had 12,505 residents labeled as employed versus 221 unemployed. For Limestone County as a whole, the numbers were 44,753 employed against 1,021 unemployed.
“We also continue to see wage growth in many of our sectors,” Washington said. “For example, the leisure and hospitality sector, which arguably was affected the most by the pandemic, has seen its wages hit a new record high in November, rising $44.99 weekly since November 2020. In general, wages are up $31.70 a week over the year.”
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates were Shelby County at 2.0%, Marshall, Cullman and Blount Counties at 2.1%, and Limestone, Franklin, Dekalb and Clay Counties at 2.2%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 9.7%, Lowndes County at 7.8% and Perry County at 7.3%, according to ADOL.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were Athens at 1.7%, Homewood at 1.8% and Alabaster at 1.9%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates Selma at 7.2%, Prichard at 6.6% and Anniston at 5.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.