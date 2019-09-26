Several business owners and others looking to start their own businesses gathered Tuesday at Athens City Hall for a free seminar aimed at business ownership. About 30 local entrepreneurs were part of the workshop.
Hosted by City of Athens One Stop Shop and Business Development, the seminar focused on jumpstarting a business and where to go to learn about obtaining licenses, banking options, keeping financial records, small business law, networking and more.
One Stop Shop teamed with The Catalyst Center of Business & Entrepreneurship, a North Alabama nonprofit which serves entrepreneurs and small business owners in every stage of business.
Amy Golden, customer relations manager for One Stop Shop, said the partnership helps provide the community with needed resources when comes to owning businesses. She said those resources help with not only a business plan, but a financial plan.
“It's a really great resource,” Golden said. “When businesses succeed, we succeed.”
Chris Anderson with CDPA in Athens, Tommy Coblentz with Regions Bank, Ann Burrows of Hand Arendall law firm, Bethany Shockney with Limestone County Economic Development Association and Jennifer Williamson of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce all provided expertise at the seminar.
Several representatives with the Catalyst, including President and CEO Joanne Randolph and Leigh Christian, vice chair on the Catalyst board of directors, offered their advice on how to start a business, working on a business plan, partnerships and networking.
The Catalyst Center also offered one-on-one business counseling with experts.
Golden said the city is planning future workshops. Visit “City of Athens One Stop Shop” on Facebook for updates.
Go to http://catalystcenter.org to find out more about the Catalyst.
