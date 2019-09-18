A couple of Deere are circling the Sportsplex on a regular basis at Athens Parks and Recreation ball games.
This week, the Parks and Recreation staff debuted the Trigreen Trolley system — two John Deere Gators used at the Sportsplex to transport fans between parking lots and the various ballfields.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford and City Grant Coordinator/Communications Specialist Holly Hollman discussed implementing a trolley-type system at the Sportsplex to help transport fans, especially seniors and those who have trouble walking.
Hollman and Bradford met with Mike Underwood at Trigreen, and Hollman asked him if he would like to sponsor a Trigreen Trolley. Underwood excitedly responded he would sponsor not one but two to serve both the north and south pods.
The John Deere Gators have two rows of seats per vehicle and include an area to transport the chairs many fans bring with them to the games.
The first rider was 90-year-old great-grandmother Helen McDowell, who said she appreciates having the Trigreen Trolley. Her great-granddaughters, Scarlett Brown and Reese Brown, have played ball at the Sportsplex for six years.
Marks said many appreciate the transportation service.
“I had a grandmother hug my neck at a recent night game and thank Trigreen and the staff for providing the service,” Marks said.
There are green trolley benches at both pods where fans can wait for a ride.
