Lexi Watson, Pharm.D., of Athens, was announced as the recipient of the Excellence in Innovation Award June 13. The award was announced at the APA 142nd Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear, Ala.
The Excellence in Innovation Award is a national award coordinated by the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations, and is generously sponsored by Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., to honor a pharmacist who has demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy.
Watson is a 2019 graduate of Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy and is founder and CEO of Oakley Wellness. She provides an innovative service committed to optimizing brain health and educating patients on various health issues including Alzheimer’s and the wave of brain-related issues that have skyrocketed in the past few decades. Watson specializes in functional medicine and was the 15th pharmacist worldwide to be “Institute for Functional Medicine Certified.” Her efforts, both through her practice and through sharing brain health information in her blog posts and online platforms are a perfect example of how pharmacy can reach well beyond the walls of a building.
“We are proud to recognize Dr. Watson for her remarkable contributions,” said Louise Jones, APA chief executive officer. “Her willingness to push the boundaries to inform patients and caregivers has resulted in better care for her community.”
For more information on Oakley Wellness, visit www.oakleywellness.com.
The Alabama Pharmacy Association is a nonprofit professional organization with more than 3,000 members which offers continuing education programs for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. The APA was established in 1881 and is the oldest professional organization for pharmacy in the state.
