COVID-19 didn't stop the Athen Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Five of the eight members attended the meeting despite recommendations by health officials to stay home whenever possible to avoid the new coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down schools and non-essential businesses.
The city made it possible for residents to attend the event without being there. They live-streamed the work session and meeting on YouTube for all to see in real time. They even had a telephone line available so those with questions could call in, and several residents did.
A few residents did attend the meeting, which was held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Those approving items on the consent agenda were Chairwoman Gina Garth; Vice Chairman Rick Johnson; Commissioner Robert Malone; Commissioner Ronnie Marks, who is the commission's City Council representative and Athens mayor; and Commissioner Bryan Thornton, who is the commission's city administration representative and Athens fire chief. Commissioners Jerold Blaxton, Venard Hendrix and Roderick Herron were unable to attend the meeting in person.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners approved a consent agenda, meaning they held one vote on several requests rather than voting on each request individually. The commission took the following action on the following requests:
Business subdivisions
• Approved a request by Bill Strain for a final plat of Helon Estates Subdivision, a minor subdivision creating a single lot size of 3.37 acres from a larger parcel located between 2041 and 2075 U.S. 31 South in an Estate Agricultural and Residential District. A public hearing on the request was held prior to the vote;
• Approved a request by Lucas Ferry Properties LLC for Lucas Ferry Farms layout, a proposed subdivision of 73 lots on 24.9 acres located directly north of 15201 S. Lucas Ferry Road in an R-1-3 Single Family High Density Residential District.
The commission approved the request with the stipulation that the developer add a 30-foot open utility and drainage easement to access the rear common and detention areas. No public hearing was held Tuesday on this request, but requests for things like layout and site plan approval do not require one, said Erin Tidwell, planner for the city. A public hearing will be held at the preliminary plat phase, she said;
• Approved a request by Winter Homes for a preliminary plat of Lucas Ferry Townhomes Subdivision, a minor subdivision of a single lot into two lots sized 6.8 acres and 18.7 acres at 16152 Lucas Ferry Road, immediately west of Athens Intermediate School, in an R-1-5 Single Family Townhouse Attached Residential District.
A public hearing was held prior to the vote. Adjacent property owners had questions about the action at the meeting. The developer and engineer spoke to their concerns and tried to address them.
Marks said the developer is cutting the number of townhouses from 100 down to 84 units. Tidwell said Thursday this is a replat of preliminarily subdivided acres. The developer is changing the pattern of development on the property next to the school but the land is still zoned for townhouses on 18.7 acres, she said;
• Approved a request by Elite Properties and Development for a preliminary plat of Sycamore Square, Phase 2, a major subdivision creating 54 lots west of Mooresville Road and directly north of 24686 Newby Road in a R-1-3 High Density Single Family Residential District. A public hearing was held prior to the vote;
• Approved a request of Lindsay Lane Self Storage Partners LLC for a final plat of a re-subdivision of Lots 4 and 5 of East Side Junction, a minor subdivision moving a property line north 20 feet on Lindsay Lane South, directly north of 22031 U.S. 72, in a B-2 General Business District. A public hearing was held prior to the vote;
• Approved a request of John D. Maund 2011 Irrevocable Trust and Maund Family Limited Partnership for a final plat of Traditions of Athens, Phase 3, a subdivision creating four lots and a future road right of way between Lindsay Lane and Greenfield Drive in a B-2 General Business District. A public hearing was held prior to the vote;
• Approved a request by Lindsay Lane Self Storage Partners LLC for approval of a site plan for conditioned limited access mini-storage units with a combined gross floor area of 76,219 square feet, directly north of 22031 U.S. 72 off of Lindsay Lane in a B-2 General Business District. No public hearing was held Tuesday because requests for things like layout and site plan approval do not require one; and
• Approved a request by Keith Rowe for recommendation to Athens City Council for approval to rezone a total of 61.71 acres of property from an EST Estate Agricultural and Residential District and R-1-1 Single Family Residential District to an R-1-3 Single Family High Density Residential District, located at 2088 Lindsay Lane South. A public hearing was held prior to the vote.
Withdrawn
Commissioners did not vote on the following requests because applicants withdrew them prior to the meeting:
• Nick Hamlin and Sam Gates withdrew a request for a limited amendment to a master development plan for Henderson Estates on 49.52 acres directly east of 22345 Nick Davis Road in a Conventional Planned Unit Development District; and
• Hamlin and Gates withdrew a request for a preliminary plat of Henderson Estates, a major subdivision creating 33 lots on areas on 14.22 acres directly east of 22345 Nick Davis Road in a CPUD District.
Commented
