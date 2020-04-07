Cemetery mapping

Athens is about to digitize information about each of its cemeteries in order to improve grave identification and to better preserve records.

 News Courier file photo

Information about Athens city cemeteries will soon be converted to a digital format in order to improve grave identification and better preserve records needed by cemetery employees and the public.

The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area has given the city a $19,600 grant to buy digitized cemetery software that will preserve historic and current cemetery records, said Holly Hollman, city grant coordinator.

The software will include a mapping system of graves and infrastructure, and it will combine burial records with photographs of headstones, she said.

The city's Cemetery Department will pay $19,600 in matching money to receive the grant. The total project cost will be $39,200.

