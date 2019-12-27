A Madison man was arrested in Athens on Wednesday for violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, records show.
Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, of 563 Capshaw Road, was charged for failing to register as a sex offender, records show.
He was booked at Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail, where bail is set at $15,000, according to jail records.
Crutcher was previously arrested for violating SORNA in October. At that time, Crutcher had not registered as a sex offender and was not at his listed address when authorities went to visit him in September.
Crutcher was released from prison in June after pleading guilty to first-degree rape Nov. 28, 2016. He admitted having intercourse with a 14-year-old girl at a graduation party in April 2015. Crutcher, who was 26 at the time, told authorities he thought she was 17.
