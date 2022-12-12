The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received several tips this weekend about a threatening post on social media.
The threat was directed towards Tenneco in Athens, according to reports made to the sheriff’s office and posts seen by The News Courier.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin told The News Courier he notified Athens Police and Chief Floyd Johnson on Saturday. The sheriff said Johnson told him the Athens Police Department was aware of the threat and was working with Tenneco. McLaughlin confirmed that APD handled the situation after that.
The News Courier has reached out to APD for more information on the threat.
Sheriff McLaughlin thanked the community for sharing the threat with law enforcement.
