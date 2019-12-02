Athens Police ask the public's help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery at Cash Express on Black Friday, an official said.
A masked robber entered the store at 1513 Grace Ave. around 5:30 p.m., brandished a small, semiautomatic pistol and demanded money, according to Athens police and scanner reports.
Clerks described the suspect as a white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, said Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
There were no injuries, he said.
"The man left the building and ran north on Grace Avenue," Johnson said. "This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information, we ask they contact the Police Department at 256-233-8700."
