Athens investigators are looking for two persons of interest in a shooting Friday night that left one man injured.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was notified of a shooting on Hardy Street shortly after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old male had been shot.
Johnson said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but did not say the victim's condition. He said investigators spoke with witnesses and are still looking for two individuals who may have been involved with the incident.
Anyone with information related to the case can call 256-233-6808 or 256-233-8700 to report a tip. They can also visit bit.ly/APDTipForm to submit an anonymous tip online.
