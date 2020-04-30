Athens police are seeking the public's help in finding the man who robbed another man of his keys, cellphone and car at gunpoint early Wednesday.
The victim had parked in the Eastside Junction parking lot in east Athens about 5:30 a.m. and was walking to his workplace when a masked man approached him from behind, pointed a pistol at him and demanded his keys and cellphone, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
The suspect — described as black, weighing about 175 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 7 inches — drove away in the victim's blue Hyundai Sonata, which bears Tennessee tag 9D14D5, Johnson said.
The victim told officers he parked in the southeast part of the lot, and while walking across the lot, heard someone walking behind him, Johnson said. He said the suspect, wearing a black or navy jacket and a mask, pointed a pistol at him and told him to hand over his keys and cellphone.
The victim was not injured, Johnson said.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.
