The Athens Post Office was open and handling mail-related services Monday after a Saturday wreck damaged the building.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a woman ran into the side of the building with her car at about 10:57 a.m. Saturday. The wreck damaged the front of the U.S. Post Office and left a hole in the side of building used for customer service.
No one was hurt in the wreck, Johnson said.
Athens Post Office officials said they were open and working Monday morning.
