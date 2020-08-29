The City of Athens will soon have some new hardware displayed commemorating the efforts of residents during the state of Alabama's three-year bicentennial celebration.
While the state officially turned 200 in December 2019, the City of Athens celebrated its bicentennial in 2018, which coincided with the multi-year statewide efforts to observe the occasion.
Athens received a Alabama Bicentennial Commission Legacy Award for the Bicentennial Mural gifted to the city by a group of Athens High art students and staff on The Square near Wildwood Deli.
The city also received a commendation for the Bicentennial Bash event held downtown in November 2018.
Mayor Ronnie Marks told the City Council during Monday's meeting the bicentennial commission sent two bronze plaques to the City of Athens for those awards. He said the city will invite art students and staff who worked on the mural for a photo when that plaque is placed.
“That group did an amazing job, and we appreciate Doug Gates for allowing them to use his building,” Marks said.
He said the other plaque will be placed at City Hall.
Other remarks
Councilman Chris Seibert reminded those in attendance that high school football season begins this week, noting Athens High will take on James Clemens 7 p.m. Saturday at Athens Stadium.
He also said the next time the council meets, a new member would have been elected for District 4. That member will be Dana Henry, who narrowly defeated Marcia Day in Tuesday's municipal election, which occurred after the Council meeting.
“I don't know where we're going to put that person,” Seibert said jokingly, while highlighting the Council's current seating arrangements being spaced out for social distancing.
Councilman Frank Travis echoed the sentiment, saying Monday's meeting was the last time the “Magnificent Four” would have to stand alone. He said no matter which candidate won, the overall looks of the Council would “improve greatly.”
“We are looking forward to welcoming whoever that is,” Travis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.