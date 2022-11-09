Athens Renaissance School has recently been awarded a three-year grant in the amount of $105,000 from the Steelcase Foundation. This grant will be used toward ARS STEAM Studios.
According to ARS Principal, Nelson Brown, “We have seen a positive impact on students through our STEAM studios. Students are engaged at high levels, and learn valuable academic skills in addition to essential skills of collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and problem solving.”
STEAM Studios provide opportunities for students to design and create under a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics lens. Grant proceeds will be used to purchase equipment, tools, and resources related to culinary, digital communications, science, robotics, coding, and art.
Brown went on to say “We are very thankful to the Steelcase Foundation for their support.”
Athens Renaissance School is a K-12 blended and virtual student-centered school that offers a challenging curriculum that is flexible and customized, and is delivered by certified teachers that are committed to preparing students for college and career success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.