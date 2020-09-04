It took just under five minutes of game time for the Athens Golden Eagles to build a 30-0 lead over the Columbia Eagles en route to a 50-6 victory during Friday night's Class 6A, Region 8 opener.
Athens put points on the board in all three phases of the game, including a returned interception by Jeremiah Rice, a returned fumble by Kenziahis Bledsoe and a safety in the end zone on a kickoff.
“It's always good to win,” said Athens head coach Cody Gross. “It's a much better feeling than we had last week. I'm proud of our players. I thought we handled business. We kind of jumped out on them like we should have. We got to play a lot of people.”
Jaylen Gilbert got Athens on the board just over a minute into the contest with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Columbia mishandled the ball near the end zone on the ensuing kickoff. Both the Eagles and Golden Eagles fought for possession, but it was Columbia that managed to grab the ball.
However, the football was inside the goal line when the player managed to grab it while lying on the ground, earning Athens a safety and another possession.
The next two Golden Eagle scores were touchdown passes, including a 17-yard pass from Jordan Scott to Jaden Jude.
Rice's 32-yard pick-6 would make it 30-0 Athens with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter. The last score of the period was a 34-yard touchdown pass from Cal George to Dylan Roper.
The only points put on the board in the second quarter came on a 10-yard keeper by George, which gave the Golden Eagles a 44-0 halftime lead.
Columbia's lone score came on a 1-yard run with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Bledsoe's returned fumble came from 21 yards out in the fourth quarter for the final score of the contest.
Athens (1-1, 1-0) will travel to take on Hazel Green next week.
“We have to keep getting better,” Gross said. “That's what I just told our guys, the teams who play for a long time get a little bit better every week. They won't ever take a step backwards. We got better this week because we saw some mistakes we made (against James Clemens) and we came back and fixed them. We are still making some, and we have to get better. The guys have a great attitude, and I fully expect us to get after it Monday morning at 7 a.m.”
