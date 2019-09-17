The Russell Stover store on U.S. 72 in Athens was one of 28 store locations where malware was found, company officials announced recently.
The company announced its point-of-sale systems were compromised for six months, spanning a period from Feb. 9 to Aug. 7. A press release said a hacker may have accessed card data, including customers names, card numbers and card expiration dates.
“At this time, Russell Stover has no evidence any information has been inappropriately used,” the release said.
Upon learning of the incident, the company said it took steps to “contain and remediate” the incident, which included the removal of malware from its systems. The company urged customers who shopped at any one of the affected stores to monitor bank and credit card activity for suspicious activity or unauthorized charges.
To view credit reports, visit www.equifax.com, www.experian.com or www.transunion.com. A free credit report may also be obtained by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com.
