Things are a little different than the norm due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Athens Saturday Market will kick off its 2020 season as scheduled this weekend.
“We run our market June through August, so we're able to open on time,” market manager Kat Greene said. “It kind of feels like at least one normal thing that's still happening that happens each year. We're really excited.”
The market located at 409 Green St., across from The News Courier office, will be open each Saturday (except for July 4) from 8 a.m.-noon through Aug. 29.
The Athens Saturday Market is listed as an Alabama Certified Farmer's Market, which means all produce is locally, organically and naturally grown in North Alabama or in the Tennessee Valley. Prepared foods and handcrafted goods are made by local artisans.
Greene said she expects about 12-15 vendors at the market in the first few weeks, as some of the regular vendors are not participating at this time due to the novel coronavirus.
“A few of our vendors aren't going to any markets right now for safety concerns,” she said. “We're losing two or three vendors at least at the beginning, until they start to feel comfortable. I understand it and hope they return soon.”
Greene said the remaining vendors are excited for the market to begin, as other markets they would normally sell at have either been postponed or canceled due to health regulations regarding the virus.
“They are really excited for a chance to get out and do something,” she said. “And to be able to sell their products. That's the main thing that's really affected them. Some were involved in a few markets that were delayed or not able to happen. Now they have a chance to have a place to sell, and we have a chance to get out and do something fun.”
The addition of 16 outdoor fans to the market pavilion should make a big difference in the comfort of the vendors and customers, Greene said.
“You have no idea how excited I am for that,” she said. “This is the fifth year I've been involved with this market, and it will be such a huge difference. (Monday) was the first day I visited the pavilion with them up. I turned them on and was very impressed. It's a great addition that I'm very excited about.”
The Athens Saturday Market has made several precautions to make the experience as safe as possible for the vendors and customers, Greene said.
Some steps the market is taking include having vendors wear gloves and use hand sanitizer often. There is also a designated entrance and exit to the pavilion marked out in tape on the ground, as well as walkways and arrows taped on the ground, directing customers so they will avoid crowding within 6 feet of each other. Customers will also not be able to walk between booths and are asked to tell the vendor what they would like and let the vendor pick it up and bag it for them.
“We've got signs up everywhere to remind people of the spacing,” Greene said. “Obviously, we're encouraging mask wearing. We're not requiring it, just encourage everyone who can to wear a mask.”
The market will have a pickup location for people who are not comfortable getting out in the crowd under the pavilion.
“We will have a place where they can go and one of our market committee volunteers can complete their shopping for them,” Greene said. “We just want to make sure everybody feels welcome and safe.”
The market will feature live music, with Mike Cole and Jacob Greene performing. The Happi Pappi Beignet food truck will be on site from 8-10 a.m. selling breakfast items.
Greene said the market sends out a weekly newsletter that lists the vendors and entertainment happening at the market each week. The newsletter can be found on the market's Facebook Page by searching Athens Saturday Market. Customers can also give market volunteers their email addresses and have the newsletter emailed to them directly, Greene said.
In addition to the Saturday Market, a farmer's market operates out of the same location Tuesdays through Fridays through November.
The market offers a diverse product selection, including repurposed goods and products offered for resale as permitted by the Limestone County Commission.
Farmers and producers will sell their wares from 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., while all other vendors will be there from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
