Athens school board members approved a preconstruction contract with Martin & Cobey Co. and a reimbursement agreement that would cover demolition of the existing Athens Elementary School and construction of the replacement school during their brief meeting last week.
Demolition is already underway at the school off Houston Street. Construction of the new school, at the same location, will begin next year. Until the new school is finished, iAcademy students are attending school at the old Athens Middle School on Clinton Street.
Also during the Oct. 17 meeting, security consultant John Warren delivered a proposal on providing camera equipment and technology for security at city schools. Superintendent Trey Holladay said the proposal on camera equipment was merely an offer to do business with city schools but was not approved by the board. The camera equipment would help identify a perpetrator trying to enter the schools.
Board members did approve during the meeting to contract with CDPA PC accounting firm of Athens for the fiscal year 2019 audit.
The board approved only one personnel item during their meeting. They accepted the resignation of FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School teacher Meredith Lorge.
Other business
In other business, board members approved the following:
• Various updates to the school system's accounting manuals. Visit https://bit.ly/ACBOEagenda and select the Oct. 17 meeting agenda to view details;
• Money received from Public Education Employees Health Insurance Plan for extra duties of refunding premiums to all active and retired employees be paid to Nicole Eggert, payroll coordinator;
• Contract with Frazer Lanier Co. as the school system's investment banker and underwriter; and
• Various field trip requests from various schools, also available on the online agenda;
• Proclamations for School Bus Safety Week (Oct. 21-25), National Principals Month and National Dyslexia Awareness Month (both in October);
• Minutes of the Sept. 5 and Sept. 10 meetings;
• Paid payables and financial statements for August; and
• Volunteers and chaperones for the school system, all of whom had background reviews.
