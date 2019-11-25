Athens school board members agreed to hire three people, grant certified teacher pay to three people, accept two resignations and approve three principal contracts during their recent regular meeting.
Board members took the following action during their Nov. 21 meeting at the Central Office in Athens:
• Employment — Janet Hardy as bus driver, William Drake as bus driver and Charlie Wallace as latchkey teacher at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School;
• Certified teacher pay — Sommer Goodwin at FAME Academy, Gelia Redmill at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School and Savannah Resendiz at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School;
• Resignation — Lacey Blakely as Athens Elementary School nurse and Athens City Schools district school supervisor, and Shallyn Griffith as bus driver;
• Principal contracts — Sharla Birdsong, Mitzi Dennis and Nelson Brown; and
• Volunteer — Jarrod Ross Harrison as Athens Middle School basketball coach.
