Athens school board members approve a list of personnel actions and adopted the 2020-2021 calendar during their regular monthly board meeting Thursday.
The board voted 6-0, with one board member absent, to approve a new three-year contract for Cindy Davis, principal at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School. Officials did not have a copy of the contract or the new rate of pay available Friday.
In other action, the board agreed to hire Shawn Castleberry as assistant band director at Athens Middle School and Athens High School. They also hired Faith Aderholt as a school nurse at iAcademy.
Board members also took the following personnel actions:
• Agreed to transfer Taylor Thaxton from systemwide instructional aide at Athens Middle to systemwide instructional aide at Athens Intermediate School and Steve Williams from Athens Middle band director to Athens Renaissance School music education and lawn maintenance; and
• Agreed to reassign Fine Arts Director Jason Quick from FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School administration to Athens High administration and Amy Williams from elementary coordinator Athens City Schools to elementary coordinator ACS and Brookhill assistant principal.
School calendar
In other action Monday, the board approved the 2020-2021 school calendar, which shows school starting for students on Aug. 17, 2020, and ending May 26, 2021. (Teachers would start Aug. 14, 2020, and end May 27, 2021.)
The calendar also includes:
• Thanksgiving break — Nov. 25–27, 2020;
• Christmas and New Year's break — Dec. 21, 2020, through Jan. 6, 2021;
• Spring break — March 29 to April 2, 2021.
The following are listed at potential weather makeup days:
• 2020 — Oct. 12;
• 2021 — Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 12, April 23 and May 26.
