Saying school calendars are an "education priority, not a business or tourism decision," Athens city school board members on Thursday unanimously agreed to oppose efforts to mandate a statewide school calendar and dictate school start and end dates for Alabama's 137 public school systems.
To that end, board members approved a resolution opposing proposed legislation that would regulate school calendars and such dates for public schools.
In their resolution, Athens board members say they are aware state lawmakers may consider legislation that would outline school start or end dates, but state law already requires local school boards to set uniform start dates within their school systems. They believe that shows school calendars are local decisions.
In the document, they urge lawmakers to "leave our calendar authority local."
Their resolution says Athens school board members are charged with making decisions that are in the best interests of students and their achievement, and they are held accountable for that achievement not only by the community, but also under state and federal accountability programs. They say each public school in the state makes "unique decisions" about student achievement, holiday preferences, community events, teacher professional development, partnerships with local colleges and universities, and workdays for educators to meet with parents, according to the resolution. The resolution says decisions about the school calendar "directly impact" student performance, student and faculty morale and community input, and a statewide school start date would compromise the school system’s academic calendar and force students to lose instructional time prior to standardized testing.
"Athens’s academic calendar is an education priority and not a business or tourism decision," board members say in the resolution.
The board will send copies of the resolution to the Alabama Association of School Boards and each member of its legislative delegation.
Other business
In other business, board members approved a resolution adopting the proposed strategic plan for Athens Cheer, drafted by Gia Russell. The plans says Athens Cheer's mission is to lead, promote and champion cheerleading in Athens City Schools. The plan looks at strengths, weaknesses, goals and other points. Among the recommendations are to improve strength and conditioning of cheerleaders and to remedy what is perceived as lack of knowledge of gymnastics among students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Also Thursday, board members approved the following personnel matters:
• Agreed to hire Regina Jessica Lewis as custodian at Cowart Elementary School; and
• Agreed to transfer Linda Moore from completion specialist at Athens High School to athletic director.
