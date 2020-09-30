Issues with the pay scale for Athens' public safety organizations may soon be addressed, as the City Council has called a work session to discuss the public safety pay plan.
The work session will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Athens City Hall and follows repeated comments from Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks about the "critical” need to take a look at the city's pay scale for the police department and Athens Fire & Rescue.
“We are way under scale, and we have to kick the door open at some time and address these issues,” Marks said. “We need to work through these and see if we can accommodate these in some way.”
According to Marks, the base pay for Athens police officers is $8,000 below the starting pay for Limestone County sheriff's deputies, and pay for city firefighters is around $3,000 less than other departments around North Alabama.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he would like to add six officers in the future, but currently his top priority is the department's salaries. He has lost nine personnel members over the last year, he said.
“If you address these issues, you will get better personnel,” Johnson told the Council. “We need to build and retain experience. Keeping experienced officers is critical.”
Johnson said he is concerned with the experience level among officers that his department will have once some senior members retire. He also said supervisors are currently having to run calls and cannot oversee other officers as much as he would like.
Another issue Johnson addressed is the growth of the city, a factor he said will necessitate more officers in the future.
“Every time I go in a different direction, they are putting up a new subdivision,” he said. “Currently, we are running at a pace that makes us look bad.”
The department currently has 63 total employees, including 52 officers, eight dispatchers and three administrators.
2021 budgets
The City Council voted unanimously during Monday's meeting to pass the proposed fiscal year 2021 budgets for the police department and fire department.
The APD operating budget encompasses $6,138,700, including $3,611,000 for salaries and $931,700 in expected operating expenses. The budget includes space for four new officers Johnson would like to add to the department, as well as funds for academy recruiting materials and virtual training software.
Marks reminded the Council on Thursday that any adjustments to the public safety pay scale were not reflected in the budget. It did include a 3% cost-of-living adjustment that was afforded to all full-time city employees for the 2021 fiscal year.
The operating budget for Athens Fire & Rescue encompasses $4,180,535, including $2,628,000 for salaries and $354,435 in expected operating expenses. Acting Fire Chief James Hand said he also budgeted for an updated software program for logistics and housekeeping, as well as an increase in cleaning supplies necessitated by COVID-19.
“We had to change the way we disinfect things,” Hand said. “We had to change the way we do a lot of things.”
